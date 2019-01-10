VELVET BUZZSAW Trailer: Art Eats the Beholder in Dan Gilroy's Latest

Velvet Buzzsaw looks insane. It's a supernatural horror film centered around the cutthroat world of art collecting, buying and selling, where the art literally starts eating its critics and greedy sellers. I'm so in!

The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Toni Collette (is she in every cool movie these days?) and is written and directed by Nightcrawler's Dan Gilroy.

Synopsis: After a series of paintings by an unknown artist are discovered, a supernatural force enacts revenge on those who have allowed their greed to get in the way of art.

Velvet Buzzsaw will premier at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival followed by a worldwide Netflix release on February 1, 2019.

Check out the trailer below: