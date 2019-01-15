THE NIGHT CIRCUS // AWARD-WINNING SHORTFILM NOW ONLINE! // WATCH NOW FOR FREE!

Multi award winning short film "The Night Circus" has had an impressive tour, playing on more than 50 international film festivals and winning several awards. Now it is online for all to enjoy! :)
"The Night Circus" have won several awards at festivals such as FantaSci Film Fest (Florida, USA) and Things 2 Fear Film Fest (West Virginia, USA), while nominated for awards at various others such as Der phantastische Trashfilm (Germany), Edmonton Festival Of Fear International Film Festival (Alberta, Canada), Night Terrors Film Festival (Denmark) and The Zone Sci-Fan Film Festival (Texas, USA).Other screenings include, among many others: Nightpiece Film Festival, Västerås Filmfestival, Requiem Fear Fest, Fright Night Horror Weekend, Horror-On-Sea Film Festival, Shock Stock, Weekend of Fear, Saints and Sinners Film Festival, Triple Six Horror Film Festival, Horror Avenue Film Festival, Midwest Horror Fest, Rock Horror in Rio Film Festival
For more info, look up "The Night Circus" (2016) in IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5494804/