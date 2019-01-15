THE NIGHT CIRCUS // AWARD-WINNING SHORTFILM NOW ONLINE! // WATCH NOW FOR FREE!

Multi award winning short film "The Night Circus" has had an impressive tour, playing on more than 50 international film festivals and winning several awards. Now it is online for all to enjoy! :)

Directed by

Eskild Krogh

Writing Credits

Mads Zaar Riisberg

Cast:

Kim Sønderholm ... Cary

Eske Skafsgaard Hjorth ... Elam

Camilla Fynbo ... Waitress

Produced by

Mikkel Jensen

Music by

Angus MacRae

Cinematography by

Eskild Krogh

Film Editing by

Eskild Krogh

Synopsis:

Two men go about their usual business, removing the departed from local mob hits,

when business as usual suddenly becomes rather unusual.

