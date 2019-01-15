SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Trailer Takes Peter Parker's Superhero Game on The Road

The next Spider-Man film Far From Home swings into cinemas on July 5th and the first trailer just arrived. It looks to be the right mix of action, spectacle and humor that made Homecoming such a hit.

Speaking of Homecoming, director Jon Watts is back in the director's chair which should give some consistancy between both films. The loveable Tom Holland is back as our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. Oh. Marisa Tomei is back as Aunt May, which seems to make Happy (Jon Favreau) quite happy as well.

New to the fold is the arrival of Nick Fury in Parker's life and we get a glimpse of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. The short scene gives him all the airs of saviour but we really know he will be the foe and his real motives will be unveiled part way through.