Slamdance 2019: THE DRONE Trailer Teases Trashy Thrills

Set to debut at the Slamdance Film Festival later this month, the first trailer for The Drone starts off like a slick-looking documentary on the dangers of technology, until it reveals its heart of trash -- which I love!

And I don't mean "trash" as a derogatory term, necessarily, just an indicator that lowest common denominator thrills are, apparently, built-in to the film. Still, since it's been selected for Slamdance, I assume it has something more on its mind than b-movie thrills alone, and I'm perfectly fine with a b-movie offering cogent social commentary, if that's what is afoot here.

Here's the official synopsis: "A cornered serial killer transfers his consciousness into a consumer drone, which flies off to terrorize newlyweds Rachel (Alex Essoe) and Chris (John Brotherton). The couple must fight to stop the insidious device before it destroys them both."

The Drone stars John Brotherton, Alex Essoe (great in the great Starry Eyes), Anita Briem, Neil Sandilands and Simon Rex. Jordan Rubin (Zombeavers) directed. The film will enjoy its world premiere at Slamdance on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 10:30 p.m. @ Ballroom, 255 Main Street, Park City, Summit County, UT 84060.

Watch the trailer below, which explains it all better than I can.