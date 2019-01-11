SKIP City 2019: Japanese Digital Film Festival Now Open For Submissions

Frightfest Coverage Comedies Crime Movies Festival Videos Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
We are happy to inform that the Skip City International D-Cinema Festival 2019 will celebrate its 16th edition from July 13th (Sat.) to 21st (Sun.), 2019 at SKIP City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Submissions are now open until March 1 (Fri.).SKIP City is an integrated institution for digital cinema production. We are one of the world’s first film festivals focusing on Digital Cinema and screen all movies using the latest 4K digital cinema projector. We seek to discover new talent and contribute to the development of the digital film industry. Now we call for works (60 min. or longer) that have been shot digitally and must be the director’s 1st, 2nd or 3rd feature film from all over the world.Our International Competition welcomes you!!*Details of the awards will be announced shortly on our festival website.All nominated films in competition categories are eligible for Festival Organizers Awards. One guest, primarily the director from each film will be invited to the festival and will attend their official screenings and Q&A sessions as well as the ceremonies.Past SKIP CITY INTERNATIONAL D-Cinema FESTIVAL Grand Prize winners are: Lone Sherfig (Denmark/2004), Miranda July (USA/2005) and Susanne Bier (Denmark/2005), Lu Xuechang (China/2006) , Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Turkey/2007), Stephan Schaefer and Diane Crespo (USA/2008), Leon Dai (Taiwan/2009), Giorgio Diritti (Italy/2010), Alrick Brown (USA/2011), Umut Dağ (Austria/2012), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain/2013), Diederik Ebbinge (Netherlands/2014), Ernesto Daranas Serrano (Cuba/2015), Alejandro Guzmán Alvarez (Mexico/2016), Arild Andresen (Norway/2017) and Christina Choe (USA/2018).Add to the festival nominees, many wonderful guests attended SKIP CITY from all over the word, such as; Miranda July (Director), Mabel Cheung (Director), Hong Sang-soo (Director), Jia Zhang-ke (Director), Yoji Yamada (Director), Dexter Fletcher (Actor, Director), Oh Jung-wan (Producer), Cedomir Kolar (Producer), Kiki Sugino (Actress, Producer, Director), Ryota Nakano (Director), Jiro Shindo (Producer), Pernille Fischer Christensen (Director), Kenzo Horikoshi (Producer), Keiichi Hara (Director), Kazuya Shiraishi (Director), Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Director), Koji Fukada (Director), Makiko Watanabe (Actress) and more.The 16th SKIP CITY INTERNATIONAL D-Cinema FESTIVAL 2019 OutlineDate: Saturday, July 13, 2019 – Sunday, July 21, 2019Venue: Audio Visual Hall, SKIP City Sai-no-kuni Visual Plaza (Kamiaoki 3-12-63, Kawaguchi City, Saitama, Japan)Organizers: Saitama Prefecture, Kawaguchi City, SKIP CITY INTERNATIONAL D-Cinema FESTIVAL Committee, NPO Saitama Audio Visual Volunteer Committee(Online registration / Free) Website: http://www.skipcity-dcf.jp/en/