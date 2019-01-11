SKIP City 2019: Japanese Digital Film Festival Now Open For Submissions

Attention digital filmmakers! SKIP City International D-Cinema Festival in Japan is now open for submissions. While the debate of film versus digital will go on SKIP was one of the first international film festivals to focus solely on digital cinema and has done so for the past 14 years. Rather successfully. Last year’s Japanese Feature Film Competition winner Siblings of the Cape will have its international premiere as one of the 8 Ingmar Bergman Competition titles at the upcoming Gothenburg Film Festival.

So, if you are a digital filmmaker and one of your dreams is to have your film screen in Japan then consider submitting your film to SKIP City. More details in the press release below.