Indonesian Western BUFFALO BOYS Available Today!

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
Indonesian western and Singapore's submission for the Oscars' "Best Foreign-Language Film category, Buffalo Boys, is now available in select theaters and on Digital.

The internationally produced, 19th century martial-arts western was directed by Mike Wiluan (also a co-producer on Crazy Rich Asians) and co-written with Raymond Lee and Rayya Markarim. It garnered favaorable reviews when it premiered at the Fantasian Film Festival last year (though our own Andrew Mack was largly disappointed). 

In the film, two exiled brothers who grew up on the plains of the American Wild West, return to their rightful home to unravel the mystery of their past and avenge the brutal death of their parents.

Buffalo Boys stars Yoshi Sudarso (TV's "Power Rangers: Dino Chargo" and "Pretty Boys"), Ario Bayu (Java Heat), Pevita Pearce (The Sinking of Van Der Wijck), Tio Pakusadewo (Letters from Prague), Conan Stevens (The Hobbit), and Reinout Bussemaker (Flight HS13).

Check out the trailer below:

