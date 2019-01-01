FEATURE: The Internet Film Critics Society (IFCS) announces its Annual Movie Awards for 2018

THE INTERNET FILM CRITIC SOCIETY ANNOUNCES 2018 AWARDS

The IFCS Releases List of Winners for the Twelfth Consecutive Year, Honoring Both Big Budget Films and Independent Masterpieces

Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” Takes Top Prize

Toni Collette for “Hereditary” Honored with Best Actress Award

LOS ANGELES, CA (January 1st, 2019) – The Internet Film Critic Society announced the winners of their 12th Annual Movie Awards, giving the top honor (Best Drama) to Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed.” Toni Collette won the Best Actress prize for the film “Hereditary.” Other awards went to Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You” (Best Comedy), “Black Panther” (Best Action Film), and “Annihilation” (Best Experimental Film). Ethan Hawke picked up the award for Best Actor for his performance in “First Reformed,” and “Support the Girls” won the award for Most Underrated Film of the Year.

The Twelfth Annual Internet Film Critic Society Awards:

Best Drama: First Reformed

Best Comedy: Sorry to Bother You

Best Horror or Science Fiction Film: Hereditary

Best Action Film: Black Panther

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke for First Reformed

Best Actress: Toni Collette for Hereditary

Best Director: Paul Schrader for First Reformed

Best Experimental Film: Annihilation

Most Underrated Film: Support the Girls

Worst Film of the Year: Gotti

About the Internet Film Critic Society

The Internet Film Critic Society is an international association of online film critics and journalists. Our members provide expert opinions, analyses and criticisms on all forms of cinema, primarily or exclusively through online outlets. The IFCS is designed to stimulate awareness of the internet as a respectable and professional source of film critique and studies. The IFCS has given year-end awards for excellence in filmmaking annually since its founding in 2007. Additional information and previous awards can be seen at www.InternetFilmCritics.com.

CONTACT:

Allen Suzuki

The Internet Film Critic Society

Accounts Executive

Allen@InternetFilmCritics.com

# # #