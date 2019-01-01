Shivers Coverage Anime Dramas All Features Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works
FEATURE: The Internet Film Critics Society (IFCS) announces its Annual Movie Awards for 2018

Frank Ochieng
Contributor
  • THE INTERNET FILM CRITIC SOCIETY ANNOUNCES 2018 AWARDS
    The IFCS Releases List of Winners for the Twelfth Consecutive Year, Honoring Both Big Budget Films and Independent Masterpieces
    Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” Takes Top Prize
    Toni Collette for “Hereditary” Honored with Best Actress Award
     
     
    LOS ANGELES, CA (January 1st, 2019) – The Internet Film Critic Society announced the winners of their 12th Annual Movie Awards, giving the top honor (Best Drama) to Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed.” Toni Collette won the Best Actress prize for the film “Hereditary.” Other awards went to Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You” (Best Comedy), “Black Panther” (Best Action Film), and “Annihilation” (Best Experimental Film). Ethan Hawke picked up the award for Best Actor for his performance in “First Reformed,” and “Support the Girls” won the award for Most Underrated Film of the Year.
     
    The Twelfth Annual Internet Film Critic Society Awards:
    Best Drama: First Reformed
    Best Comedy: Sorry to Bother You
    Best Horror or Science Fiction Film: Hereditary
    Best Action Film: Black Panther
    Best Actor: Ethan Hawke for First Reformed
    Best Actress: Toni Collette for Hereditary
    Best Director: Paul Schrader for First Reformed
    Best Experimental Film: Annihilation
    Most Underrated Film: Support the Girls
    Worst Film of the Year: Gotti
     
    About the Internet Film Critic Society
    The Internet Film Critic Society is an international association of online film critics and journalists. Our members provide expert opinions, analyses and criticisms on all forms of cinema, primarily or exclusively through online outlets. The IFCS is designed to stimulate awareness of the internet as a respectable and professional source of film critique and studies. The IFCS has given year-end awards for excellence in filmmaking annually since its founding in 2007. Additional information and previous awards can be seen at www.InternetFilmCritics.com. 
     
    NOTE: Screen Anarchy Film Critic/Movie Contributor Frank Ochieng is a member of The Internet Film Critics Society (IFCS) 

 

