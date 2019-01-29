CHUCKY Series Goes Ahead on SyFy With Franchise Creators Don Mancini And David Kirschner

Sundance Coverage Hollywood Interviews Festival Reviews International Reviews Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
“It’s very rare that you get the opportunity to bring such an iconic character to your network, let alone with the original creator attached,” said Bill McGoldrick, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Cable Entertainment. “We look forward to working with Don, David and Nick on putting their blood, sweat, and more blood into bringing the Chucky story to television.”“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us,” Mancini said today. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”
“I worked with Don on Hannibal and on Channel Zero for Syfy, so developing Chucky with UCP really feels like coming home,” said Antosca. “Syfy is the perfect place to tell the next chapter in the Chucky saga and having the original creative team lead the project will help elevate the story we are excited to tell.”Said Chucky, “In these troubled times, I believe it’s my obligation as a horror icon to reach the widest possible audience, on TV,. For over thirty years, I’ve been scaring the sh*t out of you. But now at Syfy, I look forward to really making a difference.”