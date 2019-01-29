CHUCKY Series Goes Ahead on SyFy With Franchise Creators Don Mancini And David Kirschner

You see that image there? That is the sweet taste from the cake of victory.

Child's Play producer David Kirschner will work with SyFy to create a Chucky television series for the network. This image of Don Mancini during his visit to the Morbido Film Festival last Fall is perfect for today's news from Deadline that he andproducer David Kirschner will work with SyFy to create atelevision series for the network.

Why is this a victory? Well, we have heard things about the newest Chucky film, as you all have. Lots of things, Things that change up what we knew of our favorite little demonically animated doll that quite frankly do not need to be changed. We have heard things from lots of people that were asked to be involved, and those not asked to be involved. But all that does not matter if the original creators of the franchise can hold on to the original roots of the series, the things that we love about Chucky, that make him who he is.

“It’s very rare that you get the opportunity to bring such an iconic character to your network, let alone with the original creator attached,” said Bill McGoldrick, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Cable Entertainment. “We look forward to working with Don, David and Nick on putting their blood, sweat, and more blood into bringing the Chucky story to television.” “I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us,” Mancini said today. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

Mancini is going to write the adaptation. He and Kirschner executive produce the series. They will be working with Channel Zero's Nick Antosca under his banner Eat the Cat.