THE MAGICAL MYSTERY OF MUSIGNY: Enjoy an Exclusive Clip on Burgundy

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Sometimes, especially during the stressful holiday season, it can be very relaxing to stop what you're doing, sit down, relax and enjoy a lovely glass of ... animated film.

Written and directed by John Meyer and animated by Emmett Goodman, The Magical Mystery of Musigny is a short film in which "John discovers the power of Burgundy, but has a hard time convincing his wife. Until one day..."

We have a delightful clip from the film, which was recently awarded Best Story at the Los Angeles Animation Festival. Meyer is a songwriter turned special comedy material creator, with credits that include memoirs, musicals, a film (1984's Not For Publication) and television (Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories). Goodman's experience embraces music videos, web shorts, and short films.

Watch the clip below.

animationEmmett GordonJohn Meyershort film
