RESPIRA (BREATHE): Official Poster And Images Released For Argentine Horror Flick

The official poster and first stills for Argentine horror flick Respira (Breathe) have been released.

Respira (Breathe) is the third film by Gabriel Grieco (Still Life (2015) and Hipersomnia (2017)). It was one of the seven films selected to participate in the "Upcoming Fantastic Films" section at Marché du Film (CANNES Film Festival) this year.

Leonardo gets a job as a fumigator pilot in the soybean fields and moves with his family to the countryside. When he starts working, he discovers a dark secret that will put him and his family in danger.

A couple of familiar names are attached this project. Nico and Luciano Onetti, the brothers behind their final Giallo flick Abrakadabra and psycho family horror flick What the Waters Left Behind are associate producers on this project. Their executive producer on those films, Michael Kraetzer, is onboard as well. Grieco produced Respira with his Still Life executive producer Jorge Poleri.

Respira stars Sofía Gala, Lautaro Delgado Tymruk, Leticia Brédice, Gerardo Romano, Nicolás Pauls, Paula Brasca, Daniel Valenzuela, Chucho Fernández, Joaquín Rapalini, and Walter Jakob.