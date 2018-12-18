Shivers Coverage All News International News Indie Videos International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Phantoms of The Fog - Italian Horror/Vietnam War inspired short film now online!

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
Phantoms of The Fog - Italian Horror/Vietnam War inspired short film now online!
FILMIRACLE PRODUCTIONS presents...
 
PHANTOMS OF THE FOG
Starring: Ryan Fargo, Terry Reilly, Karen Lynn
Soundtrack by: Luca Coscarella
Director of Photography: Franco Massaccesi
Edited by: Eugenio Landi
Produced by: Chris Milewski
Written & Directed by: C.M. Lazer
 
Chris Milewski ("A Taste of Phobia", "POE IV: The Black Cat") returns with another Italian horror inspired short film — PHANTOMS OF THE FOG! This 11 minute affair consists of a heaping dose of, you guessed it, Italian horror, with a dash of those classic Vietnam War actions flicks churned out around the world during the mid to late 80s. Starring Filmiracle Productions regulars Karen Lynn and Terry Reilly, newcomer Ryan Fargo plays the part of a American soldier wandering around in the jungle for reasons unknown. This time around, Chris has recruited Luca Coscarella (known for his amazing cover tracks, most notably his BURIAL GROUND: NIGHT OF TERROR cover) to deliver a hypnotic musical score. Now, of course it’s not the 1980s anymore, so this film still does contain some of it’s own charm in the mix.
 
"... could be described as a Lucio Fulci achievement based on a script by Bruno Mattei and Claudio Fragasso." - toxiccrypt.fr
 
"... it's Italian horror." - Claudio Lattanzi
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
horroritalian horrornamshort filmvietnamvietnam war
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.