Phantoms of The Fog - Italian Horror/Vietnam War inspired short film now online!

FILMIRACLE PRODUCTIONS presents...

PHANTOMS OF THE FOG

Starring: Ryan Fargo, Terry Reilly, Karen Lynn

Soundtrack by: Luca Coscarella

Director of Photography: Franco Massaccesi

Edited by: Eugenio Landi

Produced by: Chris Milewski

Written & Directed by: C.M. Lazer

Chris Milewski ("A Taste of Phobia", "POE IV: The Black Cat") returns with another Italian horror inspired short film — PHANTOMS OF THE FOG! This 11 minute affair consists of a heaping dose of, you guessed it, Italian horror, with a dash of those classic Vietnam War actions flicks churned out around the world during the mid to late 80s. Starring Filmiracle Productions regulars Karen Lynn and Terry Reilly, newcomer Ryan Fargo plays the part of a American soldier wandering around in the jungle for reasons unknown. This time around, Chris has recruited Luca Coscarella (known for his amazing cover tracks, most notably his BURIAL GROUND: NIGHT OF TERROR cover) to deliver a hypnotic musical score. Now, of course it’s not the 1980s anymore, so this film still does contain some of it’s own charm in the mix.

"... could be described as a Lucio Fulci achievement based on a script by Bruno Mattei and Claudio Fragasso." - toxiccrypt.fr

"... it's Italian horror." - Claudio Lattanzi