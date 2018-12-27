Film Review: Nicolas Cage engages in 'supernatural soft porn' in 'Between Worlds'

If Hollywood is running out of ideas; as to how direct and market Nicolas Cage in a movie, this is one way to get the audience’s attention (or not!). Put Nicolas Cage in a ‘soft porn supernatural' film entitled, 'Between Worlds.' This film was shot in Mobile, Alabama last year (where Nic took the time to visit some ill children at a hospital in Mobile and also paid tribute to some members of the Coast Guard to thank them for their service. I admire Nic for being a thoughtful and generous man!) and was written, directed and produced by Maria Pulera. I just hope Nic is not winding down that road and stooping to an all-time low into the porn industry. The film stars Nicolas Cage (Mandy, Spiderman Into The Spider-Verse, etc.) as Joe, Franka Potente (Julie) Penelope Mitchell as Julie’s daughter, Billie and Lydia Hurst as Joe’s deceased wife, Mary.

Nicolas Cage’s character, Joe is a down-on-his-luck truck driver who stumbles upon a woman named Julie; who is being choked to death by a predator in the bathroom at a rest stop. He wrestles the predator and saves Julie and then offers her a ride to the hospital in his truck to see her injured daughter. You can probably guess what happens next! It’s very predictable!

Upon first glance of the film, it wasn’t at all what I anticipated. The beginning of the film shows a girl in the freezing water which is not revealed why that's in the opening sequence. Then later in the beginning of the movie Julie, (Franka Potente) explains to Nicolas Cage’s character, Joe when he gives her a ride in his truck how she became a medium who communicates with spirits. It all started with an accident when she drowned in freezing water as a young teenager and that her spirit left her body more than once.

In a spooky turn of events, Julie’s daughter Billie is injured in a motorcycle accident. While lying in the hospital, Joe’s dead wife’s spirit takes over her body and then all hell breaks loose! Joe gets very kinky and has sex with both Julie and Billie, but really it’s with Joe’s dead wife’s spirit Mary who lives inside of Billie. This is one crazy film! The only scene that was amusing and very funny was when Joe reads some quotes from a fake book entitled, 'Memories' with Nicolas Cage’s namesake on the front cover of the book; while he and Billie (spirit of his dead wife Mary) are engaged in having sex. Only Nic Cage would come up with that idea! Perhaps in real life, he wants to become an author! He was going to write a horror novel at one time when he lived in New Orleans. Also, the scene where Nic is smoking a joint; his laugh is identical to the way he laughed at the 'gazelle' joke in 'Bad Lietenant: Port of Call New Orleans!'

Nic has always said he’s obsessed with ‘supernatural’ subjects and that’s why he enjoys appearing in these types of films. The film wasn’t terrible, but not good either! It was stupid!

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge fan of Nicolas Cage. But I wish he wouldn’t agree to trashy films like this!

Rating: C-