Blood Window 2018: TERRIFIED (ATERRADOS) Wins Best Latin American Film, And More

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
On Friday morning the award ceremony was held for the Ventana Sur film market. Of special interest to us at Screen Anarchy were the winners of the awards for the Blood Window program, the genre focused co-production program of VS. 

 
Demian Rugna's Terrified (Aterrados) was awarded the EFFFF Latino Award for the best Latin American film of the year by the European Fantastic Film Festival Federation. 
 
Jimena Monteoliva's follow up to last year's Clementina, To Kill The Dragon, won the Sofia Films Award. She will get color correction and VFX supervision for her film which was presented as a work in progress during this year's market. 
 
Daniel de la Vega and Pablo Pares' throwback to postapocalyptic wasteland films Soy Toxico (I Am Toxic) won Le Film Francais, a full page of advertising in the daily edition at Marche du Film/Cannes this coming year. Someone save us a copy when that happens. 
 
The complete list of winners is below. 
 
Yagán Films Award: Sound Post-production and mixing for one film.
 
MOTHER (Argentina)
 
 
Sofia Films Award: Color correction and VFX supervising for one film.
 
TO KILL THE DRAGON (Argentina)
 
 
Chemistry Award: Digital Delivery Package for one film.
 
THE DEVIL TOLD ME WHAT TO DO (Mexico)
 
 
Le Film Français: Full page advertising in the daily edition at Marché du Film / Festival de Cannes
 
I AM TOXIC (Argentina)
 
 
Premio BIFAN / NAFF: Participation in the co-production meetings during the next edition of the program NAFF at BIFAN, Corea.
 
VURDALAK BLOOD (Argentina)
 
 
Sitges PITCHBOX: Participation in the co-production meetings during the next edition of the program Sitges Pitchbox by Filmarket Hub. 
 
IMMACULATE (Argentina)
 
 
EFFFF Latino Award: Best Latin American Film of the year
 
TERRIFIED (Argentina)
