Blood Window 2018: TERRIFIED (ATERRADOS) Wins Best Latin American Film, And More

Shivers Coverage Hollywood Reviews Hollywood Interviews All Interviews International News How ScreenAnarchy Works
On Friday morning the award ceremony was held for the Ventana Sur film market. Of special interest to us at Screen Anarchy were the winners of the awards for the Blood Window program, the genre focused co-production program of VS.
Yagán Films Award: Sound Post-production and mixing for one film.MOTHER (Argentina)Sofia Films Award: Color correction and VFX supervising for one film.TO KILL THE DRAGON (Argentina)Chemistry Award: Digital Delivery Package for one film.THE DEVIL TOLD ME WHAT TO DO (Mexico)Le Film Français: Full page advertising in the daily edition at Marché du Film / Festival de CannesI AM TOXIC (Argentina)Premio BIFAN / NAFF: Participation in the co-production meetings during the next edition of the program NAFF at BIFAN, Corea.VURDALAK BLOOD (Argentina)Sitges PITCHBOX: Participation in the co-production meetings during the next edition of the program Sitges Pitchbox by Filmarket Hub.IMMACULATE (Argentina)EFFFF Latino Award: Best Latin American Film of the yearTERRIFIED (Argentina)