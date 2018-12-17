Blood Window 2018: TERRIFIED (ATERRADOS) Wins Best Latin American Film, And More

On Friday morning the award ceremony was held for the Ventana Sur film market. Of special interest to us at Screen Anarchy were the winners of the awards for the Blood Window program, the genre focused co-production program of VS.

Demian Rugna's Terrified (Aterrados) was awarded the EFFFF Latino Award for the best Latin American film of the year by the European Fantastic Film Festival Federation.

Jimena Monteoliva's follow up to last year's Clementina, To Kill The Dragon, won the Sofia Films Award. She will get color correction and VFX supervision for her film which was presented as a work in progress during this year's market.

Daniel de la Vega and Pablo Pares' throwback to postapocalyptic wasteland films Soy Toxico (I Am Toxic) won Le Film Francais, a full page of advertising in the daily edition at Marche du Film/Cannes this coming year. Someone save us a copy when that happens.

The complete list of winners is below.