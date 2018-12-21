Behold The Glorious Majesty Of The COMMANDO NINJA!

Are you ready for a little present to warm the cockles of your heart? Because Benjamin Combes has got one for you, oh, yes he does.

It was back in March that we first wrote about writer-director Combes and his homage to cheesy 80s action movies Commando Ninja. Both of these things are amazing, he reasoned, so why not put them together? And that's what he was doing. At the time Combes was crowdfunding money to complete a 45 minute short film but the crowdfund went so damn well - because, y'know, it's about a Commando Ninja - that he has now expanded it out to over an hour and is sharing it online for free! At least for a limited time.

COMMANDO NINJA is an 80's action comedy, tribute to the Action Hero Movies, written and directed by Benjamin Combes.

The story follows a Vietnam Green Beret Vet, Half Commando, Half Ninja, whose daughter has been abducted by a secret Ninja Organization, led by a Central-American dictator, who wants to create a new-world order... through time...

Get all the action you can handle below!