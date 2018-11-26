Untold Horror Presents Joe Dante's THE HOLE in 3-D in L.A. This Friday!

Here is a great opportunity to see a couple of genre icons share the stage in the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre.

Our friends at Untold Horror, the multi-media brand whose purpose is to share with genre fans stories about unmade, lost and under-the-radar films, are still working on their documentary series they first introduced at Frontieres a couple summers ago. In the meantime they are taking the brand further and have introduced the first of many planned events to connect to Untold Horror.

The first event is coming up this Friday in Los Angeles. Joe Dante will attend a special 3-D screening of his film The Hole. Afterwards he will participate in a Q&A hosted by another icon, John Lnadis. This is indeed a rare opportunity to catch this film on the big screen and in 3-D as it never had a proper release in the U.S.

Ticket information is in the press release below. Do not miss out on this great event.