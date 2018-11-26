Untold Horror Presents Joe Dante's THE HOLE in 3-D in L.A. This Friday!

Here is a great opportunity to see a couple of genre icons share the stage in the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre.
Our friends at Untold Horror, the multi-media brand whose purpose is to share with genre fans stories about unmade, lost and under-the-radar films, are still working on their documentary series they first introduced at Frontieres a couple summers ago. In the meantime they are taking the brand further and have introduced the first of many planned events to connect to Untold Horror.
The first event is coming up this Friday in Los Angeles. Joe Dante will attend a special 3-D screening of his film The Hole. Afterwards he will participate in a Q&A hosted by another icon, John Lnadis. This is indeed a rare opportunity to catch this film on the big screen and in 3-D as it never had a proper release in the U.S.
Ticket information is in the press release below. Do not miss out on this great event.
A rare 3-D screening of Joe Dante’s 2009 young adult horror classic The Hole will be held on November 30, 2018, at Hollywood’s legendary TCL Chinese Theatre. It will mark the first of a series of planned events connected to Untold Horror, a multi-media brand dedicated to shining the spotlight on unmade, lost and under-the-radar films. The screening will include a special Q&A session with Dante (The Howling, Gremlins), hosted by his long-time friend John Landis (An American Werewolf in London, Blues Brothers).
Although the movie – and Dante's work in general – is considered a major influence on popular films and television shows such as Super 8, It and Stranger Things, this quirky slice of coming-of-age terror never received a proper theatrical premiere in the United States and has rarely screened in 3-D. A decade later, Untold Horror will expose it to a whole new audience with this special screening.
Created by former editor-in-chief of Rue Morgue magazine Dave Alexander and filmmaker Mark Pollesel (along with co-producers Bob Barrett and Kevin Burke), Untold Horror is anchored by the currently in-development documentary series produced in partnership with legendary television producer Mark Wolper (Salem’s Lot, Bates Motel) and cult filmmaker Tim Sullivan (Detroit Rock City, 2001 Maniacs).
The Hole stars Chris Massoglia (The Vampire's Assistant), Haley Bennett (Equalizer, Girl on a Train), Nathan Gamble (The Mist, The Dark Knight), Teri Polo (Meet the Fockers) and Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight, The Great Gatsby).
Tickets will be available via Fandango
and the TCL Chinese Theater’s website
.
