REVIEW: Becoming Astrid (Unga Astrid) is not such a longshot for the elegant Pippi Longstocking creator that conventionally soars into reflection

Danish co-writer/director Pernille Fischer Christensen's soothing and relaxed biopic Becoming Astrid (a.k.a. Unga Astrid) is a touching account of a youthful Astrid Lindgren, the woman that evetually would become a renowned author of children's books worldwide. Lindgren would be better known as the creator behind the immensely popular Pippi Longstocking book series.

Christensen ("Someone You Love") spins a sedate, lyrical coming-of-age tale that showcases the turbulent times of a young girl whose written creativity in womanhood would ultimately shape the imagination and encourage the inspiration of children across the global landscape. Although devoutly conventional, Becoming Astrid is still rather spell-binding in its quieted account of a curious yet gently disillusioned rural youngster whose futuristic boundaries would be an adventurous window to countless kiddies in different countries.

Life did not start out too accommodating for the Swedish teenaged farm girl Astrid Ericsson (Alba August) whose upbringing by stern, judgmental religious-minded folks felt very restrictive. The setting is in pre-war Sweden in the 1920's. Poor Astrid felt bored and confined in her farming village. She realized that there must be a ticket to get out of her ritual rut regarding her trapped circumstances. The only recreational quirks that 16-year old Astrid enjoyed was her occasional essay writings. Through her expressive words the adolescent Swede could escape her dismal surroundings by putting her words into perspective as they transport her to another sense of place and time. Soon, Astrid's writing hobby will thankfully pay off and take her to new heights of the literary ladder.

When editor Reinhold (Henrik Rafaelson) offers Astrid the golden chance to intern at the local newspaper her opportunities rise accordingly. While doing essentially secretarial work for the paper Reinhold is intrigued by the young woman's written work. It does not take long for the ambitious Astrid to engage in two things: a.) contributing formidable essays to the newspaper and b.) falling in love with the still-married Reinhold. The latter is considered quite scandalous because Astrid is bearing the child of an older separated superior and best buddy of her own father. Naturally, the disgraced Astrid is shamed by her disapproving folks. The little boy is soon "sent away" to Demark while Astrid faces uncertainty in terms of her immediate future. Thankfully, the creative literary juices in the world of children literature will eventually rescue her despite the pending hardships that persist.

Skillfully, Christensen's storytelling method is dependent upon flashbacks recalling the Karlsson-on-the-Roof writer's past struggles and triumphant ascension into the realm of children's literature. The film's reflective overtones in having the much older Astrid (played by Fahl Vikander) from the 1980's reminisce gives poignant charge to an accomplished woman artist that prevailed in her craft despite the perils of personalized ridicle over six decades ago. August is effectively transfixing as the beleaguered youthful Astrid coping with her trials and tribulations at a time when women were relegated to expected subservient roles regardless of whatever talents and abilities they harbored.

Soulfully touching with honest performances and astute direction, Becoming Astrid is a resonate biopic that reads soundly by its bountiful book of benevolence.