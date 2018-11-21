Morbido 2018 Wrap-up: Stories From My Happy Place

Here is my shit Viking story.

Earlier in the week, before travelling down to Morbido, mi Padre de Terror, festival director Pablo Koestinger messaged me, asking if I would like to participate in the opening ceremony. Without even asking what he wanted me to do I said yes. When your Padre de Terror asks if you want to be involved in the opening ceremony you Peter Venkman that shit (really reaching for that punchline here, “Ray, when someone asks if you’re a god…).

He followed up with a picture of a Viking costume.

Okay then. At some point during the opening ceremony I am going to be paraded around in a Viking costume? It looked like I would get to at least carry a sword so that was something to look forward to. The Mack family also has matriarchal roots in Denmark so it would be carrying on the family tradition in a sense, with less pillaging and razing.

All the guests were shuttled to the Museo Jose Luis Cuevas where I hastily skipped the red carpet, because experience has taught me that no one outside of the festival gives a flying toss that you are a news editor from Canada. So rather than suffer the embarrassment of not suffering a seizure for lack of camera flashes I dashed into the venue and started meeting up with my local amigos before the festivities began.

I was soon ushered into a back room with other Morbido regulars [REC]’s Paco Plaza, producer Enrique López Lavigne, Carlos Vermut, director of Quien te Cantara and production designer Javier Alvariño. There already was a rather stunning woman in a Catalina costume and makeup waiting inside, still we had no choice but to disrobe in front of her. Honest! No choice at all.

The Four Amigos were quickly kitted out in conquistador costumes. Then I was handed a sheepskin tunic of sorts. What I thought were boots in the picture were more pieces of sheepskin hastily tied around my dress shoes and socks (the opening ceremony is a formal event and Andrew dresses to impress). The costume was obviously made for someone of a more slender frame and as much good as I have done on myself this past year, shedding a few pounds to and fro, I was still wrapped like a sheep sausage. So obviously the belt didn’t go all the way around. The leather wrist straps were nowhere to be found. I also have been at odds with hats of any shape and size- I have a big head and that’s not just my ego talking - so the helmet sat on top. And no sword! NO. SWORD.

Emerging from the change room looking more like a deranged caveman than a viking (Oog!) the opening ceremony was well underway. From what I could see there was some kind of Aztec or Mayan ceremony being played out in front of a giant mock up pyramid. From what Are We Not Cats producer Joshua Sobel saw, he though I was the best thing he had seen that night so far (followed by a hearty ‘Fuck Off, Josh!’ as I carried on upstairs). We were led upstairs to second floor, picture a balcony that encircles the large courtyard like interior of the museo. Behind the enclosed side of the square, out of sight of the crowd and out of sight of the proceedings below us, we found ourselves standing among an eclectic mix of colonial era soldiers, imperial stormtroopers and Call of Duty recreationists. Easily the only one with the least amount of clothes on one of the soldiers saw my Morbido tattoo so we compared for a moment. Then the obvious happened. Because it’s me we’re talking about here. The tunic began to fall apart.

The stitching around the shoulders was pulling out and it began to slide off my shoulders. I do not know if I have what you call ‘sexy’ shoulders? Someone of my generous size usually doesn’t have their shirt off in front of women all that often but tonight it looked like if we did not act fast that the guests below were going to get a whole lot more of Andrew than they probably thought they needed. One of the costumers rushed to find safety pins but when it was evident that this was a lost cause, rather than pull a Janet Jackson in front of the audience, I was told it was okay and I could go back and get changed and join the crowd below. I caught up with mi amigos Ricardo and Christian from Giant Films (the short film Voces) where the photo above was taken with Ricardo. I put on my 'Mack Can Act Civilized' clothes and joined the crowd for the final moments of the opening ceremony.

Having pulled out of the livery tailspin, I arrived in time to stand directly in front of a brass and drum band, cherishing what little hearing I had left, as it left me forever. Fortunately I did get to see the Star Wars themed segment of the show with Darth Pablo and Princess Paloma Ruiz De Alda (are you reading this Lucasfilm?) and geek out during the Imperial March. Some things never change.

When the ceremony concluded we went long into the night celebrating festival sponsor Kraken Rum with the consumption of a tremendous amount of cuban y cocas. I also discovered that a foodstuff called Cochinita has been gravely missing from life and if I could have walked without tripping over my Kraken laced feet I would have chased down every waiter with a plate of the stuff. It is sheer magic for your mouth.