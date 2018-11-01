London Korean Film Festival Kicks Off Stuffed 13th Edition Tonight!

The London Korean Film Festival is back for its 13th edition, with another stellar lineup from the East Asian filmmaking powerhouse. Kicking off a varied programme featuring close to 40 features and several more shorts tonight at London's Picturehouse Central cinema is Jeon Go-woon's delightful debut Microhabitat. The festival will close with Malene Choi's acclaimed Danish-Korean co-production The Return, which bowed at Berlinale earlier this year, on 14 November before kicking off its road tour, which will run from 15-25 November across the UK.

Highlighting LKFF's commitment to showcasing voices from every corner of the Korean film industry is this year's main strand, 'A Slice of Everyday Life'. While Korea is often in the news for geopolitical reasons, the day-to-day struggles of Koreans are just as important and LKFF shines a spotlight on many films that examine the harsher points of normal life in the country. The program includes classics such as The Power of Kangwon Province and Christmas in August, all the way to current works such as The Running Actress and The Land of Seonghye, this year's Grand Prize winner at the Jeonju International Film Festival.

The festival's other sections also return: 'Cinema Now', 'Women's Voices', 'Indie Firepower', 'Contemporary Classics', 'Artists Video', 'Animation' and 'Shorts'. Notable works include the Silent Witness remake, Heart Blackened, revenge thriller Seven Years of Night and Hong Sangsoo's latest work Hotel by the River. LKFF also looks at revered stylist Lee Myung-se this year, showcasing a trio of his little-seen romantic works from the early 1990s.

As usual, several directors will be in town for the fest, including Jeon Go-woon and Lee Myung-se, participating in in-depth talks about their work. If you're within striking distance of London and have even a passing interest in Korean cinema, this year's LKFF is an essential pitstop.