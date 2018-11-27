Happy Horror-days! Creepy Christmas Fest's Advent Calendar is Back!

Joy to the world, the horror has come. Let earth receive her creep!

The holiday season is now in full swing and those fine folks with The Creepy Christmas Fest are back with another digital advent calendar. For the first twenty-five days of December a new digital Christmas-themed horror short will be unleashed daily. It is the perfect advent calendar for the horror film fan in your life!

Filmmakers contributing to this year's calendar include Glass Eye Pix CEO Larry Fessenden and his band of merry filmmakers, Jenn Wexler (The Ranger), Glenn McQuaid (I Sell The Dead), Graham Reznick (Deadwax), Micky Keating (Psychopaths) Joe Maggio (Bitter Feast), JT Petty (Hellbenders) and James McKenney (Satan Hates You). There will also be a bevy of fresh faces on this year's project including animators, puppeteers and young filmmakers from The Lower East Side Girls Club, because you have to get to them while they're still young.

The complete list of all participating filmmakers can be found at www.creepychristmasfest.com