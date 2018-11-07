Blood In The Snow 2018: Trailer And Poster For Jesse Thomas Cook's THE HOARD

Jesse Thomas Cook's new horror comedy The Hoard will premiere at the Blood in the Snow Film Festival at the end of the month. Cook sent us the poster, stills and trailer to share with you.
The latest film from the director of Septic Man and The Hexecutioners was written by Canadian enfent terrible and regular writing partner Tony Burgess.
From indie horror studio Foresight Features and the creators of Pontypool, Monster Brawl, and Septic Man comes their latest batshit horror/comedy THE HOARD.
THE HOARD depicts the ill-fated effort of a group of Reality TV stars trying to produce a pilot episode for their comeback series "Extremely Haunted Hoarders". An ensemble comedy, a paranormal investigation, a hoarder intervention and a house-flipping misadventure, THE HOARD chronicles how the ultimate reality show turned into a deadly nightmare.
Directed by Jesse Thomas Cook (Septic Man, Monster Brawl, The Hexecutioners) and Matt Wiele (Ejecta, Exit Humanity) Written by Tony Burgess (Pontypool, Hellmouth) Starring Lisa Solberg, Tony Burgess, Ry Barrett (The Drownsman), Elma Begovic (BITE), Marcus Ludlow, Justin Darmanin and Barry More.
Official Selection at the 2018 Blood in the Snow Film Festival. World Premiere is Sunday November 25 at 7:00PM at The Royal Theatre in Toronto, Ontario.