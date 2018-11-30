Sundance Coverage Top 10 Lists Trailers Sci-Fi Dramas How ScreenAnarchy Works

Arrow Video Reveals Awesome February 2019 Lineup!

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
Arrow Video, the international gold standard for cult and genre home video distributors, has revealed their February 2019 release lineup and it looks like it's going to be another expensive month for film collectors.

February's releases include classic '70s horror and giallo, as well as contemporary Japanese classics from Kurosawa Kiyoshi and Miike Takashi, and a recent festival hit from France. The UK will see a pair of Cannes selections in Gaspar Noe's dancers-on-drugs festival favorite, Climax , as will Kurosawa Kiyoshi's 2017 film, Before We Vanish. The US, on the other hand, will see a release of Miike Takashi's Audition in an edition that already appeared overseas in 2016. All territories will see a pair of '70s classics in Eugenio Martin's Horror Express, Luigi Bazzoni's The Fifth Cord, and a proto-giallo in Bazzoni & Franco Rossellini's The Possessed. Check out the full details and artwork below

Gaspar Noé, director of the hugely controversial Irreversible, Enter the Void and Love, makes a triumphant return with Climax – a visually dazzling feast of music and mayhem, and perhaps his most critically acclaimed work to date.

Following a successful rehearsal, a dance troupe set about celebrating with a party. But when it becomes apparent that someone has spiked the sangria, the joyous atmosphere soon transforms into a nightmarish hellscape of violence and twisted carnality as the dancers begin to turn on each other in an orgiastic frenzy.

Inspired equally by the worlds of modern dance and esoteric arthouse-horror (chief among them, Dario Argento’s Suspiria and Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession), Climax – which pulses towards its astonishing conclusion with a thumping score by the likes of Daft Punk, Aphex Twin and Gary Numan – illustrates a director at the height of his hallucinatory filmmaking powers.

BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
5.1 DTS-HD MA Audio
Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Audio commentary with writer-director Gaspar Noé
An Antidote to the Void – a brand new interview with Gaspar Noé
Performing Climax – newly-produced featurette comprising interviews with actors Kiddy Smile, Romain Guillermic and Souhelia Yacoub
Disco Infernal: The Sounds of Climax – Alan Jones, author of Saturday Night Forever: The Story of Disco and Discomania, offers up a track-by-track appreciation of the Climax soundtrack
Shaman of the Screen: The Films of Gaspar Noé – a brand new video essay by writer Alexandra Heller-Nicholas looking as Gaspar Noé's evolution as a filmmaker
Trailer
Reversible sleeve featuring two artwork options

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anton Bitel alongside the original press kit


