Fantastic Fest Coverage Weird Reviews Fantasy Movies International Features Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

SPIDER-MAN INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE: New Trailer Features More Spider-Heroes

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
SPIDER-MAN INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE: New Trailer Features More Spider-Heroes
The new trailer for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is here and it is chock full of Spider-Heroes. Oh, it does not stop at Gwen Stacy, oh no. Now we get to see how many heros' dimensions collide in this animated feature film. 
 
Spider-Man crosses parallel dimensions and teams up with the Spider-Men of those dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.
 
In addition to Peter, Miles and Gwen you can see from the new trailer we will also get Peni Parker in full anime mode with her SP//dr Suit, Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham in glorious cartoon mode. It is a wonder to behold. 
 
Have a look for yourself. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters December 14.
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.