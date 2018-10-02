SPIDER-MAN INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE: New Trailer Features More Spider-Heroes

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is here and it is chock full of Spider-Heroes. Oh, it does not stop at Gwen Stacy, oh no. Now we get to see how many heros' dimensions collide in this animated feature film.

Spider-Man crosses parallel dimensions and teams up with the Spider-Men of those dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.

In addition to Peter, Miles and Gwen you can see from the new trailer we will also get Peni Parker in full anime mode with her SP//dr Suit, Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham in glorious cartoon mode. It is a wonder to behold.

Have a look for yourself. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters December 14.