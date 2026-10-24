RECLUSE: Vertical Snags North American Rights to Henry Chaisson's Festival Hit

Recluse establishes Henry Chaisson as a double-threat auteur in the modern horror landscape. It is scary to think of what he will accomplish when he combines his powers of elite dialogue writing with this newfound, staggering visual dominance in his next project.

Recluse stars Sasha Frolova as a young woman digging into her family's dark, tragic history through a series of mysterious audio recordings. The film also stars Xander Berkeley, Toby Poser, Mia Vallet, Kimball Farley, and Frankie Seratch.

Fresh off a stellar festival run with strong critical and audience reactions at Tribeca, Fantasia, and FrightFest, the atmospheric thriller has locked in a theatrical release for the first half of 2027.

Vertical has officially landed the North American rights to Recluse , the buzzy psychological horror film from writer/director Henry Chaisson and veteran genre producer Steven Schneider.

Vertical Acquires North American Rights to Tribeca Horror Film Recluse

From Writer/Director Henry Chaisson and Legendary Horror Producer Steven Schneider of Spooky Pictures

Following the strong critical (92% on Rotten Tomatoes) and audience reaction from the Tribeca Festival’s world premiere, Vertical has acquired North American rights to horror film Recluse, the feature debut of writer/director Henry Chaisson (Servant, Antlers). Executive produced by Spooky Pictures’ Steven Schneider (Hokum, Split, Insidious, Paranormal Activity), the film stars Sasha Frolova (The Empty Man), Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead, 24), Toby Poser (Hell Hole), Mia Vallet (Hightown), Kimball Farley (Mouse), and Frankie Seratch (The Obelisk). Vertical will release Recluse theatrically in the first half of 2027.

After a fire leaves her estranged father injured, Joan (Frolova) begins hearing mysterious audio recordings related to her mother’s disappearance years earlier. Returning home, she works to piece together the mystery of her mother’s final days. Joan realizes that her mother’s vanishing meshes with a larger tapestry of tragedy that has plagued their family over the years. And the closer she gets to unearthing the truth, the more somebody else fights to keep it buried.

“Making Recluse was an extraordinary journey alongside a truly exceptional cast and crew, and seeing it connect with audiences at Tribeca, Fantasia and FrightFest has been hugely rewarding,” stated Chaisson. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Vertical to bring it to the big screen.”

“Recluse gets under your skin, then claws its way back out. Oh, and it leaves a scar,” added Schneider. “Henry Chaisson delivers the goods for Vertical, which has quietly become a new home for high-quality horror.”

“Henry, along with legendary horror producer Steven Schneider, has crafted a chilling, atmospheric thriller that will keep audiences on edge,” said Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey. “After strong festival showings including its world premiere at Tribeca, we're thrilled to bring Recluse to theaters next year.”

Recluse is a co-production between Points North and Restricted Pictures, which are currently in post on the genre project Night After Night. The film was produced by Josh Lobo, Gillian Cooper, Alex Dandino, Henry Chaisson, and Katharina Windemuth and executive produced by Cailla O'Shea, Frankie Seratch, Sasha Frolova, and Steven Schneider. Additional below-the-line talent includes cinematographer Bryce Holden (Daddy), editors Chaisson and Nik Voytas (Citizen Weiner), costume designer Katharina Windemuth, and production designer Yulanda Yo-Rong Shieh (Maid For My Nemesis), with music by Chaisson.

The deal was negotiated by SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi and Manager of Acquisitions Rachel White on behalf of Vertical and by Mike Chapman from Blue Finch Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Blue Finch’s slate also includes TIFF Midnight Madness selected Kick On, Drag produced by Lucy, Jake and Danny DeVito, and BBC Film-backed Mission starring George MacKay.