Sneak Peek Teaser: GLIMPSE, Episode 4, The Future of Conversation and Human Communication

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas
The sci-fi series Glimpse airs weekly every Thursday on Facebook. We have a teaser for the next episode, titled "Esperanto," that will aim to give a glimpse into the future of conversation and human communication.

According to the official verbiage, "the scripted series written by Luke Kingma explores the exponential growth of our science and technology in relation to the human condition, and their intersection in life. The first two episodes have racked up nearly 3 million views since premiering on September 13th."

The teaser is certainly intriguing, and the series may be worth a watch. More information is available at the official Facebook page.

