Luna's Revenge premieres at Raindance Film Festival

Among the fantastic line-up of the 26th Raindance Film Festival is the exciting German thriller "Luna's Revenge" which premiered last night at the Vue Cinema in London's West End. In attendance were Lisa Vicari (Dark, Hell) who plays the title role Luna and Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Dogs of Berlin, Deus) who stars as the dangerous and scary undercover agent Victor.

"Luna's Revenge", directed by Khaled Kaissar, also features Bibiana Beglau (The Legend of Rita), Rainer Bock (The White Ribbon), Benjamin Sadler (Luther), Carlo Ljubek (The Wilhelm Tell Legend), Annika Blendl (Rabbit Without Ears), Alexander Beyer (Deutschland 86) and Genija Rykova (Tatort). The German premiere was last year at the Munich Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Luna, who is spending her summer vacation in an idyllic mountain chalet with her family, when their holiday harmony suddenly becomes a nightmare: Foreign men take the family hostage and kill her parents and little sister. Luna only barely manages to escape, chased by the killers. Soon she has to find out they all were living a lie: Her dad was a Russian secret agent, their wholesome family was just his cover.

Watch the international trailer below:

(Photo by Roger Alarcon)