Ithaca Fantastik 2018: THE UNTHINKABLE, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD And LUZ in Second Wave

The second wave of titles for Ithaca Fantastik was announced today. And as expected it is chock full of cinematic goodies and treats.

Swedish war drama The Unthinkable will close out this year's festival. The festival's retrospective theme this year is children run amok horror with screenings of Who Can Kill A Child? The Bad Seed and Bloody Birthday. One of the best films of the year (IMO) One Cut of the Dead is coming to the festival. Our friends at Drunken Cinema will be coming to town to host one of their wild screenings. Other special screenings include The Tingler and Vinegar Syndrome is briging restorations of White Fire and Raw Force as well.

All of the second wave is below in a handy, and massive gallery.

Ithaca Fantastik unveils final wave of inexorable and incredible programming for our 7th edition! IF brings the dread and mayhem to upstate NY with the the East Coast Premiere of the new restoration of berserk wild ride WHITE FIRE! And E.C. Premieres of Olivier Afonso’s GIRLS WITH BALLS and Victor Danell’s THE UNTHINKABLE closing out the fest! Ithaca, NY - October, 9th, 2018 - Ithaca Fantastik is proud to announce the last wave of programing for the 7th edition of our upstate NY celebration of genre film, electrifying music and dynamic art. Returning to our homebase at Cinemapolis, IF embarks on our 10-day event October 26th - Nov 4th. The full line-up will open with the breathtaking Swedish war drama THE UNTHINKABLE from Victor Danelland, while our 2018 program continues with the highly acclaimed and award-winning MY NAME IS MYEISHA by Gus Krieger’s and Daniel Goldhaber’s electrifying CAM, and notable IF alum Perry Blackshear returns following his 2015 psychological horror hit THEY LOOK LIKE PEOPLE with an eerie and out-of-the-world fable THE RUSALKA! Our Cinema Pur side-bar is back with one of our strongest vanguard focused programs to date adding Joel Potrykus’ latest niche nostalgia nerd-fest RELAXER and A.T. White’s spellbinding debut STARFISH, hands down one of the most beautiful and gripping fable we’ve seen this year to previously announced titles in wave one. The Ithaca Fantastik will host also special screening of BOILED ANGELS: THE TRIAL OF MIKE DIANA with celebrated cult director Frank Henenlotter and Mike Diana paired with a discussion. Taking the Piss Down Under, a mini series with two of our favorite films of the year coming from South East Pacific: BROTHER’S NEST, MEGA TIME SQUAD. What would Ithaca Fantastik be without a dose of gore and fun! Get ready for the gruesome French insanity that is Alfonso’s GIRLS WITH BALLS and the international festival midnighter darling, Ueda’s ONE CUT OF THE DEAD! For it’s 7th edition, Ithaca Fantastik goes wild with its shorts with four massive blocks - GASP! The Horror!, WTFantastik!, Light+/-Dark Shorts, and the very special Eyeslicer Halloween Special, a curation of the weirdest and wackiest American indie spooky shorts from NYC producers Dan Schoenbrun and Vanessa McDonnell. Ithaca Fantastik rounds out our final wave with a dive into AR/VR and brings a program of six experiences, including the award winner DINNER PARTY and Alexandre’s Aja’s CAMPFIRE CREEPERS! Come revel in exploitation with the popular event Dunken Cinema! A celebration to B-Movie filmmaking… with a pint of beer - organized by our friends in Canada, now for the first time in NYS! Halloween may come to an end but we’ve still got some tricks and treats for you from you friends ar Vinegar Syndrome with a ravishing double feature of RAW FORCE and new 4K restoration of WHITE FIRE! For more information on the festival please visit the official website - ithacafilmfestival.com