Have Your Say: MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO Versus GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES

Thirty years ago, then-fledgling animation factory Studio Ghibli released two new feature films, each starring two children: the gentle fantasy taleand the harsh war dramaBoth films initially opened to great critical reviews but tepid box offices, yet in time both grew in popularity, to become legendary entries in their fields.Few films, animated or not, can match the accolades these two titles have gathered over the past three decades. One is without a doubt one of the most re-watchable, uplifting films ever created, and just thinking about it makes you feel better already. The other has been called "suicide-inducing" and "the perfect way to destroy your evening", not because it's bad, but because it delivers such a powerful punch in the gut.Both can rightfully be called masterworks. Both were made by teams of geniuses. Both channel different strengths.So, let this week's question be a Devil's Alternative: which of the two do you consider to be the better film?And why do you think so?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!