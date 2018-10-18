Exclusive PERCEPTION Clip: Seance

Set to enjoy its world premiere tonight at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival, Perception tells of a successful young man who still mourns the death of his beloved wife. A chance encounter with a psychic promises to change everything.

We have an exclusive clip from the film, which reveals the doubting Daniel (Wes Ramsey) and a psychic named Nina (Meera Rohit Kumbhani). Here's the official synopsis to put it into context:

"When Daniel, a successful real estate developer, must evict Nina, a mysterious small-time psychic struggling to provide for her young son, the last thing he expects in return is a free reading. But when Nina senses the spirit of Daniel's dead wife, a once-promising artist, his desire to reconnect with her quickly becomes an obsession.

"Haunted by memories, Daniel is determined to reunite with his wife--who may have designs of her own. Soon, Daniel and Nina must each decide how far they'll go to get what they want in this supernatural, psychological thriller."

Ilana Rein and Brian Smith wrote the original script; Rein directed. Caitlin Mehner, Jro, and Max Jenkins also star.

Watch the clip below. More information is available at the official site.

For those in the Los Angeles area, here is the screening information: Thursday, October 18 at 9 p.m., Regal L.A. Live, 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

