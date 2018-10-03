CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA: Watch The New Trailer For New Netflix Series from RIVERDALE Creator

Fantastic Fest Coverage Top 10 Lists Festival Interviews All Features Festival News How ScreenAnarchy Works
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka, imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.