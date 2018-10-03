CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA: Watch The New Trailer For New Netflix Series from RIVERDALE Creator

Netflix released the official trailer for Chllling Adventures of Sabrina, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa`s adaptation of the Sabrina The Teenage Witch comics. It is a curious mix of dark magic and moments meant for levity. Set to a sock hop boppy tune even the darkness seems all bright and cheery. The Netflix original series premieres October 26, 2018 with 10 episodes.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka, imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.