BELZEBUTH: Raven Banner Picks up International Sales For Mexican Horror Flick

Our friends at Raven Banner have announced that they have picked up the international sales rights for Emilio Portes' supernatural horror film Belzebuth. The horror flick from Mexico takes place at the border with the U.S., where even someone's silly idea of a great big wall cannot stop an ancient demon from killing children.

The press release and a trailer follow.

Raven Banner summons Mexican supernatural horror Belzebuth

Raven Banner announced today that it has snagged international sales rights to the Mexican horror film, Belzebuth, directed by Emilio Portes (Pastorela) from a screenplay co-written with Luis Carlos Fuentes. Set on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, this Spanish/English language film starring Joaquin Cosio (The Strain, Narcos), Tobin Bell (Saw franchise, Jigsaw) and Tate Ellington (Sinister 2, The Walking Dead), follows special agent Emanuel Ritter (Cosio) as he leads a police investigation into a series of mysterious deaths involving young children at the border of Mexico and U.S.A. The case takes a supernatural turn when an priest (Bell) from the Vatican links the ancient demon Belzebuth to the murders.

“Emilio Portes has delivered a brooding, dark descent into hell” stated Raven Banner’s Managing Partner, Michael Paszt. “We look forward to introducing this film to buyers at the American Film Market.”

Raven Banner’s Michael Paszt, James Fler and Annick Mahnert negotiated the deal with producer Rodrigo Herranz of Pastorela Peliculas.

"We are proud to announce that Belzebuth's journey will begin with a wide theatrical release across Mexico in January 2019." stated producer, Herranz. "We're thrilled to be working with Raven Banner in bringing nightmares to audiences worldwide."

Raven Banner previously announced it is also handling Issa Lopez’s genre bender, Tigers Are Not Afraid marking the second collaboration with Mexico’s Videocine.