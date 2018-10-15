BAD ASS ANGELS AND DEMONS: Cult Icon Albert Pyun Launches Production In 360 VR

Iconic cult director Albert Pyun - best known for directing The Sword And The Sorcerer and Cyborg - is apparently unstoppable. So while the director has been battling some significant health issues in recent years he's not about to let those stop him from doing what he loves best, and that's making movies. And so he's about to get up and running on his latest, a fantasy actioner titled Bad Ass Angels And Demons, which he'll be shooting in 360 VR. Check out the details below!

Shooting starts this weekend on cult director Albert Pyun's (Cyborg, Nemesis, the Sword & the Sorceror) ambitious fantasy actioner BAAD: BAD ASS ANGELS & DEMONS

The film stars Mia Cozza-Fave as Arch Angel Azrael, Fulvia Santoni as Arch Angel Gabriel, Kenzi Phillips, NNoa Lindberg as the demon Lilith, Glenn Maynnard as the Demon God Maalik, Ermina Perez as the demon naraka, Brandy Mason, Chloe Brown, Sheila Krause, Zach Muhs and Linda Kerridge from the classic Fade to Black who previously worked with Pyun on a trilogy of Pyun's earliest films.

The film is being produced by Donna Fischer-Gray, Brad Thornton, Tai Nicole Weinman and Cynthia Curnan, the films screenplay is by Curnan and Pyun himself. The project builds upon ideas for Pyun's original unproduced screenplay for Masters of the Universe 2, which in turn evolved into the basic of the cult classic Cyborg starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The film is being directed and shot by Albert Pyun in 360' VR 3D, using a variety of lightweight action camera systems from Go pro, Xiaomi and Yi. This sees Pyun handling cinematography for the first time since shooting short films and an early feature with veteran producer Tom Karnowski in the 1970's. BAAD is shooting on locations in Las Vegas, Utah, Israel, Nepal and Thailand with an expected release in the fall of 2019.

The film sees Pyun returning to the director's chair for the second time since being diagnosed with early stages of onset dementia in 2014. Pyun continues to challenge himself and be an inspiration to film-makers from around the world.