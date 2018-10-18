New York Film Fest Coverage Hollywood Videos Crime Movies Movie Posters Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works

ALL THE CREATURES WERE STIRRING: Trailer Premieres For Christmas Horror Anthology

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Hey. This is a thing. RLJE Films recently picked up David Ian McKendry and Rebekah McKendry's Christmas horror anthology All The Creatures Were Stirring and with the speed of Santa's reindeer are putting it out on On Demand and Digital HD and DVD on December 4th. 
 
A trailer for the flick premiered today. Find it below. 
 
Ho, ho, no! The joyful spirit of the holidays is about to take one dark turn after another. From sadistic office parties and last-minute shopping nightmares, to vengeful stalkers and immortal demons, there’s plenty out there to keep you from getting out of bed to see what’s under the tree this holiday season. Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) and Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) headline a sensational ensemble cast in this devilish stocking stuffer of a movie.
