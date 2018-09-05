Toronto 2018: Exclusive Poster And Clip Premiere For Swedish Sci-Fi Thriller ANIARA

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Weird Features Indie News Fantasy Movies Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
ANIARA tells the tale of a spaceship of the same name carrying settlers to Mars that is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe, in Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja’s eerie and caustic sci-fi adaptation of a work by Swedish Nobel Prize winning writer Harry Martinson.The film stars Emelie Jonsson, Arvin Kananian, Bianca Cruzeiro, Anneli Martini, Jennie Silfverhjelm, Peter Carlberg and Emma Broomé. Executive producers include Meta Louise, Foldager Sørensen, Nina Bisgaard, Eddy Moretti, Danny Gabai, Natalie Farrey, Vincent Landay and Glenn Lund. Screenplay is by Kägerman and Lilja with Annika Rogell and Markus Waltå producing.