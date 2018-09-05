SHADOW: Well GO USA Acquires Yimou Zhang's New Martial Arts Epic

Just ahead of its world premiere in Venice and North American premiere here in Toronto it really should surprise no one that premiere Asian film distributor Well GO USA have already nabbed the North America, UK, and Australia/New Zealand rights for Yimou Zhang's Shadow.

Hero and House of Flying Daggers has set the bar many times for visually striking films over the years. His films require being seen on the big screen and Well GO usually does theatrical releases. Deadline have just reported the acquisition and this is very exciting news for fans of Zhang's films. The director of martial arts cinema greats likeandhas set the bar many times for visually striking films over the years. His films require being seen on the big screen and Well GO usually does theatrical releases.

This time around Zhang is painting with a muted cinematic brush very close to grey scale but it still does not take away from how marvelous Shadow looks just by the trailer below. Consider us very excited about this news about the new film from Yimou Zhang.