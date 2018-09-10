"Little Horror Movie": How many views is YOUR life worth?

Little Horror Movie from French-Moroccan filmmaker Jérôme Cohen-Olivar is a fresh take on the found footage genre, marrying self-aware humor with suspenseful, blood-soaked terror, and shot on location in the famed city of Casablanca.



Helen, Einar, and Mark are three YouTubers who make their living traveling to foreign countries and immersing themselves deep into the culture, documenting everything for their audience no matter how dangerous.



Following a particularly harrowing incident in Brazil, the trio heads to Casablanca to find their next story and are quickly befriended by Tareek, a charismatic tour guide while exploring the city.



After attending a mysterious local wedding with Tareek, Helen begins acting not quite like herself. Her strange new personality soon causes the trio's childhood secrets and current desires to swirl together, pushing them ever closer to the perilous fate that awaits them -- and testing how far they'll actually go to get more views.



Little Horror Movie will make its world premiere at the 2018 NOLA Horror Film Fest in New Orleans, LA. Lead actress Rebecca Ramon (Helen) is scheduled to be in attendance, and is available for interviews. Director Jérôme Cohen-Olivar and stars Einar Kuusk (Einar) and Cody Heuer (Mark) are also available for interviews via phone or email.



The film will continue its U.S. screenings in October, at Scare-A-Con Horror & Pop Culture Fan Convention.