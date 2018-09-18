CAPTAIN MARVEL: Brie Larson Saves 1990's Earth in First Trailer For MCU Prequel

The trailer has just arrived for Marvel's Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson. Have a look below.

There is also a teaser poster below which fortunately does not contain the go to reverse looking behind her shot. Just Larson as Captain Marvel, looking to beat the tar out of an airport hanger.

And if you look to the left there is her Flerken, Chewie, exiting stage right.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

We know that one of the alien races will be the Kree because Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou are reprising their roles. We also know from reports that the other race will be the shape-shifting Skrulls led by Ben Mendelsohn's Talos.

It is also nice to see a young version of Nick Fury and the return of Agent Coulson to the big screen as well.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel opens in theatres on March 8, 2019.