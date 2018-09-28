Toronto After Dark Coverage Festival Reviews Indie Videos Weird Videos All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

BOOK OF BIRDIE: Jesus is Always Watching in Exclusive Clip

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
BOOK OF BIRDIE: Jesus is Always Watching in Exclusive Clip
Elizabeth E. Schuch's fantasy horror The Book of Birdie is coming to VOD in Canada and the US on October 2nd. This was Schuch's debut feature film after a career spent in numerous art departments including work on Wonder Woman and Pacific Rim Uprising
 
Her film won Best Film at the Stranger With My Face International Film Festival in Tasmania and Best Cinematography at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival last year. We have a very short clip to share with you tonight. It has been a while since I have seen The Book of Birdie so I cannot recall the context in which this clip fits. To make up for its brevity I have also included the trailer as well. 
 
Introverted Birdie is sent to live in a quaint and isolated convent by her concerned grandmother, in an attempt to change her sobering outlook on life. But left to her own devices she develops a heightened obsession with blood, which seems all too willing to flow from her body, and reoccurring visions and hallucinations that pull her in every direction. Sometimes whimsical and sometimes gory, Birdie passively questions - is she a saint or is she cursed? 
 
Escaping the watchful eye of Mother Superior and the other nuns Birdie begins an intimate friendship with Julia, the groundskeepers daughter, but things begin to spiral out of control when the closing of the convent is announced and fates must be confronted.

THE BOOK OF BIRDIE - Official First Look Trailer from Melancholy Star on Vimeo.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Elizabeth E. SchuchAnami Tara ShucartSuzan CrowleyKymberly MellenKathryn BrowningIlirida MemedovskiFantasy
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.