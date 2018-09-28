BOOK OF BIRDIE: Jesus is Always Watching in Exclusive Clip

Toronto After Dark Coverage Festival Reviews Indie Videos Weird Videos All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Introverted Birdie is sent to live in a quaint and isolated convent by her concerned grandmother, in an attempt to change her sobering outlook on life. But left to her own devices she develops a heightened obsession with blood, which seems all too willing to flow from her body, and reoccurring visions and hallucinations that pull her in every direction. Sometimes whimsical and sometimes gory, Birdie passively questions - is she a saint or is she cursed?Escaping the watchful eye of Mother Superior and the other nuns Birdie begins an intimate friendship with Julia, the groundskeepers daughter, but things begin to spiral out of control when the closing of the convent is announced and fates must be confronted.