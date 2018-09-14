A SIBLING MYSTERY Trailer: Comedy and Suspense Ensue in Madcap Indie

Written as an ode to classic madcap mysteries like Manhattan Murder Mystery, Dan Erickson and Rachel Wortell's new film A Sibling Mystery features witty dialog and the kind of deftly assembled cast you'd expect from such a film.

The film's antics revolves around a brother and sister who lose a winning lottery ticket and become consumed with investigating a mysterious woman they suspect has stolen it.

Lily Meyer, Keith Bethea, Becky Abrams, Eamon Monaghan, Jess Magee, Michele Hierholzer and Phillip John Velasco Gabriel star. A Sibling Mystery has been a film festival darling, making the rounds as an official selection at multiple film festivals, including the Vail Film Festival, Portland Film Festival, Soho International and the prestigious Mill Valley Film Festival, to name just a few.

Global Digital Releasing has set a release date for Tuesday, September 18.

The film will be available on Amazon Instant, Vudu and iTunes in North America, Ireland, and the U.K. for its initial release. Watch the trailer below.