NOLA Horror Fest 2018: 8th Annual Fest Announces Lineup And Schedule

The folks at the NOLA Horror Film Fest released the lineup and schedule for this year's festival. This is the eighth year that the festival has brought fiercely indpedant horror cinema to The Big Easy.

The schedule itself is wonderously ladened with short film programs buffering a handful of feature films. The feature films hail from all over the World. One of our local Canadian feature Buckout Road is playing at the fest. Other international titles that have popped up on the circuit include Top Knot Detective, Luciferina and Framed.

But yes, the short film programming is very deep at this festival. All the details, schedule and ticket information is below.

NOLA Horror Film Fest Announces Full Schedule and Venue September 20th-23rd at the Prytania Theatre A Horror Film Festival Created by Horror Filmmakers for Horror Fans In its eighth year, NOLA Horror Film Fest (NOLAHFF) is pleased to announce that this year’s festival will be held at the historic Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania Street) in New Orleans on September 20th-23rd, 2018. This year’s official selections include sixty films and twenty screenplay finalists, chosen from 590 national and international submissions through FilmFreeway, Withoutabox, and Festhome. The NOLA Horror Film Fest is a festival created by horror filmmakers for horror fans. It’s no small wonder—and no great surprise—that so many of today’s top directors got their start in “low budget horror”. With determination and imagination, these artists have created some truly memorable work that has encouraged and inspired a new generation of filmmakers. Our goal is the promotion of genre filmmaking in Louisiana, as well as nationally and internationally. The NOLAHFF is committed to celebrating the craft and advancing the art form of genre films. On the opening night of festival, audience members will enjoy the Louisiana produced feature film, The God Inside My Ear, which is produced, written, and directed by Joe Badon. The film will be followed by an Opening Night Party (location to be announced). Our closing night feature film presentation is Framed, a selection from Spain. The film will be followed by an award ceremony, which includes selections for: Best Feature Film, Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting, Best Writing, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup, and Best Unproduced Screenplay. Through four days of the best horror and sci-fi programming (features and short film screenings, a panel discussion featuring women in horror, our annual Filmmaker Lunch, and special guests) to the Sunday night awards ceremony, the NOLA Horror Film Fest is going to be a weekend to remember. Weekend passes, day passes, single screening tickets and a limited number of VIP Fest Passes are now available for purchase online at: https://filmfreeway.com/NOLAHorrorFilmFest/tickets . Single screening tickets will also be available at the door for $10.