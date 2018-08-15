NOLA Horror Fest 2018: 8th Annual Fest Announces Lineup And Schedule

The folks at the NOLA Horror Film Fest released the lineup and schedule for this year's festival. This is the eighth year that the festival has brought fiercely indpedant horror cinema to The Big Easy.
The schedule itself is wonderously ladened with short film programs buffering a handful of feature films. The feature films hail from all over the World. One of our local Canadian feature Buckout Road is playing at the fest. Other international titles that have popped up on the circuit include Top Knot Detective, Luciferina and Framed.
But yes, the short film programming is very deep at this festival. All the details, schedule and ticket information is below.
NOLA Horror Film Fest Announces Full Schedule and Venue
September 20th-23rd at the Prytania Theatre
A Horror Film Festival Created by Horror Filmmakers for Horror Fans
In its eighth year, NOLA Horror Film Fest (NOLAHFF) is pleased to announce that this year’s festival will be held at the historic Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania Street) in New Orleans on September 20th-23rd, 2018. This year’s official selections include sixty films and twenty screenplay finalists, chosen from 590 national and international submissions through FilmFreeway, Withoutabox, and Festhome.
The NOLA Horror Film Fest is a festival created by horror filmmakers for horror fans. It’s no small wonder—and no great surprise—that so many of today’s top directors got their start in “low budget horror”. With determination and imagination, these artists have created some truly memorable work that has encouraged and inspired a new generation of filmmakers. Our goal is the promotion of genre filmmaking in Louisiana, as well as nationally and internationally. The NOLAHFF is committed to celebrating the craft and advancing the art form of genre films.
On the opening night of festival, audience members will enjoy the Louisiana produced feature film, The God Inside My Ear, which is produced, written, and directed by Joe Badon. The film will be followed by an Opening Night Party (location to be announced).
Our closing night feature film presentation is Framed, a selection from Spain. The film will be followed by an award ceremony, which includes selections for: Best Feature Film, Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting, Best Writing, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup, and Best Unproduced Screenplay.
Through four days of the best horror and sci-fi programming (features and short film screenings, a panel discussion featuring women in horror, our annual Filmmaker Lunch, and special guests) to the Sunday night awards ceremony, the NOLA Horror Film Fest is going to be a weekend to remember.
Weekend passes, day passes, single screening tickets and a limited number of VIP Fest Passes are now available for purchase online at: https://filmfreeway.com/NOLAHorrorFilmFest/tickets
. Single screening tickets will also be available at the door for $10.
Opening, Closing and Notable Feature Films and Shorts
Opening Night Feature Film:
The God Inside My Ear
Louisiana Produced Feature Film (United States)
After experiencing a peculiar and sudden breakup with her boyfriend, Elizia discovers a world of
conspiracies, strange voices, and horrifying visions.
Closing Night Feature Film:
Framed
Feature Film (Spain)
On Alex’s farewell party with his friends, three strange invaders will kidnap them, with only the goal of playing twisted mortal games while they stream it, turning all of this insane torture into a viral show.
Other Notable Features and Shorts:
A Doll Distorted
Short Film (United Kingdom)
Jane suffers from haphephobia (the pathological fear of touch). Tormented by years of loneliness and isolation, she orders a synthetic love doll online to nightmarish consequences.
Buckout Road
Feature Film (Canada)
A college class project on creation and destruction of modern myth turns terrifying when a trio of young people come to realize the many evil urban legends surrounding New York State’s famed Buckout Road may, in fact, be real.
Lunch Ladies
Short Film (United States)
Two burnt out high school Lunch Ladies do whatever it bloody takes on their quest to become Johnny Depp's personal chefs.
The Quiet Room
Student Film (United States)
When Michael's attempt at suicide awakens a psych ward demon, he must stop her before she kills everyone in the hospital with whom he connects.
We Got a Monkey's Paw
Short Film (United States)
Jakki just wants to study for the night, but her best friend Zack has other, more occult-y, ideas. What could go wrong?
2018 NOLA Horror Film Fest Schedule
Thursday, September 20, 2018
6:15pm – Shorts Block: Horror Shorts One
▪ Porcelain Stone
▪ Dawn of Man
▪ Slick
▪ My First Time
▪ Delivery
▪ Balloon
▪ Alfred J Hemlock
▪ Work Forced
▪ Heartless
8:30pm – Opening Night Film: The God Inside My Ear
▪ with short film: Beastly Things
10:30pm – Opening Night Party (details/location TBA)
Friday, September 21, 2018
3:00pm – Panel Discussion: Women in Horror
5:15pm – Shorts Block: Long Form Shorts
▪ Bride of Frankie
▪ Stillborn
▪ The Quiet Room
▪ Sound From the Deep
7:30pm – Feature Film: Luciferina
9:45pm – Feature Film: Top Knot Detective
▪ with short film: BFF Girls
12:00am – Shorts Block: WTF Shorts
▪ Video Hell Spawn
▪ SIGNAL
▪ It Comes Before the Body
▪ Entropia
▪ EXSANGUINATA
▪ Bitten
▪ A Sweet Man
▪ Freelance
▪ Frenchies
Saturday, September 22, 2018
3:00pm – Feature Film: Little Horror Movie
▪ with short film: Parallelism
5:15pm – Shorts Block: Sci-Fi Shorts
▪ Safe
▪ relativ(ity)
▪ A Heart Shaped Stone
▪ Daisy Belle
▪ Recently Deleted
▪ Caronte
▪ Outpost
▪ Craniac!
7:30pm – Feature Film: Buckout Road
▪ with short film: SockMonster
9:45pm – Feature Film: Dead Counselors
▪ with short film: The Bloody Ballad of Squirt Reynolds
12:00am – Shorts Block: Horror Comedy Shorts
▪ Attack of the Potato Clock
▪ Lunch Ladies
▪ Spooksbury
▪ Besoin Dead
▪ The Key To My Heart
▪ We Summoned A Demon
▪ Last One Screaming
▪ We Got a Monkey's Paw
Sunday, September 23, 2018
3:00pm – Feature Film: The Moose Head Over the Mantel
▪ with short film: Payment
5:15pm – Shorts Block: Horror Shorts Two
▪ Devil Town
▪ Alice
▪ Goldblooded
▪ Instinct
▪ Maw
▪ CLAW
▪ A Doll Distorted
7:30pm – Closing Night Film: Framed
▪ with short film: Creeper
9:45pm – Award Ceremony
To keep up-to-date with NOLA Horror Film Fest, visit https://nolahorrorfilmfest.com.
Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nohff/), Twitter (@NOLAHorrorFF), and Instagram (@NOLAHorrorFF). Join the conversation using this hashtag: #NOLAHorrorFF.