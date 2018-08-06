Fantasia Coverage Animation Superhero Movies Anime Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Netflix's MANIAC Trailer Delights In "Multi-Reality Brain Magic Shit"!

Contributing Writer; Belgium (@BelgianFilmBuff)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Netflix's MANIAC Trailer Delights In "Multi-Reality Brain Magic Shit"!

For anyone not yet on the Netflix bandwagon or not planning to subscribe for Matt Groening’s upcoming Disenchantment, perhaps a new series by Cary Joji Fukunaga might tickle your fancy?

Set to drop on September 21, Fukunaga’s highly anticipated return to TV gathers an absolute A-list roster for imaginative escapades. Jonah Hill and Emma Stone will play institutionalized characters in the midst of an experimental drug trial. The results look ‘trippy’ for sure.

The True Detective season 1 helmer directs all ten episodes of Maniac's first season, which is written and created by Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) and is liberally reinterpreting a Norwegian series co-created by Espen PA Lervaag.

Check the wild and wacky trailer below:

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Cary Joji FukunagaEmma StoneJonah HillManiacNetflixSally Field
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.