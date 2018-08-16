Get A Taste Of Fabio Frizzi's PUPPER MASTER: THE LITTLEST REICH Score

Legendary composer Fabio Frizzi contributed the score to cult hit Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich and with Lakeshore Records prepping both digital and vinyl releases of the soundtrack we've got a little taste to share. Check out all the details in the press release and the sample embedded below!

Lakeshore Records and Fangoria Presents have teamed up to release Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack which features an original score by legendary film composer Fabio Frizzi (Zombie, City of the Living Dead, The Beyond), digitally on August 10th with a vinyl version forthcoming. This is the first soundtrack to fall underneath the banner Fangoria Presents from Cinestate. Written by by S. Craig Zahler (Brawl in Cell Block 99, Bone Tomahawk) and starring Thomas Lennon, Udo Kier and Barbara Crampton, the film was produced by Cinestate in conjunction with Fangoria and will have a limited release in theatres beginning August 17th. Based on the Charles Band cult classic, the new reimagining of the Puppet Master series has been garnering rave reviews for it’s over the top gore and dark humor.

Recently divorced and reeling, Edgar returns to his childhood home to regroup his life. When Edgar finds a nefarious looking puppet in his deceased brother’s room, he decides to sell the doll for some quick cash. Girl-next-door Ashley and and comic book pal Markowitz join Edgar for a doomed road trip to an auction at a convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that’s motivated by an evil as old as time.

Says Frizzi: “I started working early in film music. It was the beginning of the 70s, Italian cinema was very prosperous, and there were productions of all kinds. I remember that the common element among them was enthusiasm, a deep love for what is called the seventh art, and is for many producers, directors, screenwriters, and workers first of all, a passion. It's been a long time, but Cinestate involved me in this new adventure, which has had many points in common with my early experience in film music. In each one of them I found that atmosphere, that enthusiasm, that strong passion for cinema. And I immediately felt at home.

This score is dedicated to my brother Fabrizio, with whom I shared 60 years of fun and hopes.”