First trailer for Netflix’s second German original series Dogs of Berlin

The 10-episode series Dogs of Berlin is directed by thriller specialist Christian Alvart and centers around the murder of a Turkish-German football super star which happens the night before a big international game in Berlin-Marzahn.

The series stars Felix Kramer and Fahri Yardim as two unconventional cops who are taking up the fight against crime in Berlin’s underworld. The cast also includes Katharina Schüttler, Anna Maria Mühe, Katrin Sass, Hannah Herzsprung, Antonio Wannek, Mišel Matičević, Jasna Fritzi Bauer, Constantin von Jascheroff, Alina Stiegler, Branko Tomovic, Seyneb Saleh, Urs Rechn, Uwe Preuss and also several cameos that will thrill German hip-hop fans.

The show dives deep into the zeitgeist of Germany's capital city, where different cultures and lifestyles collide in a melting pot of hopes, dreams and fate.

The show will premiere on Netflix on 7 December.

Check out the trailer here: