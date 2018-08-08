Exclusive Clip: Temptations Run Hot on THE ISLAND, Huang Bo's New Survival Comedy

Chinese comedian Huang Bo unleashes his directorial debut this weekend when The Island opens at selected venues across North America on 10 August.

The actor, best known for his roles in Lost in Thailand, Crazy Racer and Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons, also stars as a humble officer worker who finds himself and a busload of colleagues marooned on a desert island following an asteroid strike during a team-building weekend. What's more, Ma Jin (Huang) has a winning lottery ticket in his pocket, but life as we know it may no longer exist.

Shu Qi, Wang Baoqiang and Zhang Yixing fill out the cast of this surreal comedy drama, packed with hijinks and broad humour.

In this exclusive clip, courtesy of Well Go USA, we see how the maniacal Wang Baoqiang assumes control amidst the apocalyptic turmoil, prompting his colleagues to employ desperate measures to distract him.

For screening details, check out the official website