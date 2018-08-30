Frightfest Coverage Horror Movies Festival News Fantasy Movies All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

e-DEMON: Watch This First Clip From Jeremy Wechter's Web Horror

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
If you are looking to curb your presence online maybe something from the horror world will help you spend less time at your computer? Perhaps Jeremy Wetcher's web horror e-Demon would do the trick? 
 
Looking to capitalize on the rise of genre cinema that takes place within the size of a screen, Wetcher's e-Demon is in U.S. theaters and On Demand September 14. A clip from the horror film was sent to Screen Anarchy from distributor Dark Cuts and if web-based anything is a genre you connect to then this horror offering may be up your alley. 
 
We have also included the trailer from the film. Find both below. 
 
The pic, produced by Wechter, Michael Gonzalez, PJ Starks, and Emily Pojman, tells of an escaped demon on a dark and twisted mission that manipulates a group of friends hanging out on a video-chat. The film is craftily structured – it takes place completely on a computer screen via the webcams being shown.
 
Kendra, AJ, Mar and Dwayne are old college friends who find themselves growing apart. Attempting to hang on to their good old Ohio State days, the gang gets together online for a night of stories, pranks and drinking via web-cam. As the evening progresses, they unknowingly release a deviously clever demon that had been trapped for centuries in Salem, Massachusetts. Since the demon can possess multiple people at once, the group of friends must determine who they can still trust in order to survive the demon’s dark and twisted mission.
 
A division of Petri Entertainment, an independent production company focusing on genre driven films, distribution arm Dark Cuts is headed up industry veterans Warner Davis and Andy Palmer. Past and present releases include Butcher the Bakers, Karate Kill, and the Volumes of Blood horror series.
 
