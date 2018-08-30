e-DEMON: Watch This First Clip From Jeremy Wechter's Web Horror

If you are looking to curb your presence online maybe something from the horror world will help you spend less time at your computer? Perhaps Jeremy Wetcher's web horror e-Demon would do the trick?

Looking to capitalize on the rise of genre cinema that takes place within the size of a screen, Wetcher's e-Demon is in U.S. theaters and On Demand September 14. A clip from the horror film was sent to Screen Anarchy from distributor Dark Cuts and if web-based anything is a genre you connect to then this horror offering may be up your alley.

We have also included the trailer from the film. Find both below.