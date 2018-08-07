DEAD TEENAGER SEANCE: New Short on The Way From O DIABO MORA AQUI Duo

Brazilian filmmakers Dante Vescio and Rodrigo Gasparini have been on our radar for a few years now. Their short film M is for Mailbox made an impression during the competition section for the first ABCs of Death anthology. They followed that up the following year with their debut feature film O Diabo Mora Aqui (The Devil Lives Here), then a couple more shorts, horror short Blondie and a sci fi entry Children of the Cosmos for a short film comeptition hosted by NASA.

The duo recently shot a new horror comedy short film, Dead Teenager Seance, and are halfway through post. Vescio shared the poster the other day and we asked if we could share it with you here. He sent this lovely poster below and a smack of other photos and information as well.

Isn't that poster a dandy? Here is the synopsis of Dead Teenager Seance.

Claudio, Laura, Thomas, Joca and Cassandra are dead. They spend their after-lives in Limbo, waiting for a chance to get back at their killer; the stone-cold, psychopathic Adam. In the world of the living, Punky and Rocky - a punk-rock, teenage couple - break into Adam's now legendary abandoned house to party. Sure enough, Punky dies and ends up in Limbo with the other dead teenagers. Luckily, six is the number of dead teenagers they needed to perform an upside-down séance to exact vengeance upon Adam by summoning him to the world of the dead. Will they perform the ritual in time to save Rocky, Punky’s boyfriend – and Adam's next potential victim?

Playing the role of Cassandra, the blind psychic girl, is Dante's wife Bianca Tadini. Eduardo Medaets who plays Thomas in the film is also on board as one of the main executive producers. The entire production was made possible through prodocution company CAVE.

As stated above when we asked Vescio for the poster and some information about Dead Teenager Seance he sent us a smack of information and images from the upcoming film. The two behind the scenes photographs of Vescio and Gasparini and gallery photographs come courtesy of their stills photographer, Rafael Avancini. That accounts for the first eleven images. Vescio then went through the film and picked out a dozen more images for us.

It is a mighty big gallery to get through but we think it is worth it. The production values are excellent. The scale is impressive for a short film. And we have to say we really like the look of Adam. That mask, pardon the pun, is killer.

We are sure that Vescio and Gasparini will keep us up to date on their project and we will pass that information on to you faithful readers when we can. Stay tuned.