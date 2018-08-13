CHASING THE BLUES: Watch The Trailer For Caper Comedy, in Cinemas October 5th

Fans of vinyl records and the blues should find symbiosis in Scott Smith's caper comedy Chasing the Blues. After its festival run it was picked up for distribution by Ammo Content who will release the film in select U.S. cinemas on October 5th. You can watch the trailer below.

Written by Scott Smith and Kevin Guilfoile, and directed by Smith, this charming caper comedy pits two rival record collectors against each other as they attempt to con an old lady out of a blues record so rare it was assumed to be an urban legend. When their antics land them in jail, the feud festers for over 20 years until they are released from prison and get a second chance at snagging the vinyl - this time from a more formidable foe.

Grant Rosenmeyer (The Royal Tenenbaums, Oliver Beene), in what is sure to be his adult breakout role, stars as convict Alan Thomas. Alongside Rosenmeyer, co-stars Ronald L. Conner and Chelsea Tavares set the stage for the scene stealing roles played by Anna Maria Horsford (Friday, Mrs. Jones), Steve Guttenberg, and a brilliant against-type Jon Lovitz. Chasing The Blues is ultimately a nostalgic and fun ode to the blues and the culture that surrounds it.

The film has been hailed by audiences and critics alike calling it “as hilarious as it is heartfelt, weaving the history of the blues through the long and twisted road these two collectors find themselves on in pursuit of a piece of it.” Like a rare vinyl record, Chasing The Blues is “the kind of gem worth seeking out”.

The deal with Ammo Content was brokered by Fulton Market Films’ John Fromstein and Ammo’s CEO, Arman Oner.

Chasing The Blues will hit select theaters on October 5th, 2018 in New York City, Chicago, Phoenix, Portland, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Diego, Columbus, Detroit, Cleveland, and more to be announced.