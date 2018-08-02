Brian Cox stars in Grand Prize Winner at Stony Brook Film Festival

The Etruscan Smile, featuring acclaimed actor Brian Cox in the lead role, won the Grand Prize at the 23rd Annual Stony Brook Film Festival presented by Island Federal Credit Union. The sold-out U.S. Premiere screened at Stony Brook on Saturday, July 21 with Brian Cox, Thora Birch and Sandra Santiago attending and hosting a Q&A.

2018 Grand Prize, The Etruscan Smile - U.S. Premiere - United States; 2018 Jury Award - Best Feature Octav - U.S. Premiere - Romania; 2018 Jury Award - Best Feature, Symphony for Ana - East Coast Premiere - Argentina; 2018 Audience Choice - Best Feature, The Guilty - Denmark; 2018 Spirit of Independent Filmmaking, Thrasher Road - East Coast Premiere - United States; 2018 Jury Award – Best Short, Unnatural - East Coast Premiere - United States; 2018 Audience Choice Award – Best Short, Internet Gangsters - New York Premiere - United States. More at stonybrookfilmfestival.com