Branko Tomovic's ‘The Smell of Petrol’ to have World Premiere at Oldenburg International Film Festival

The Smell of Petrol is the second film by award winning writer/director and actor Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Luna, The Bourne Ultimatum). Cosima Shaw (Mars, V for Vendetta) stars as the main character Jackie. The exciting cast also includes Laurence Spellman (Game of Thrones, Ready Player One), Jumaan Short (Mother), Jonas Khan (Rock the Kasbah), Alexander Devrient (The Danish Girl), Liane-Rose Bunce (Homeward) and Christopher Sciueref (300: Rise of an Empire).

The film highlights the dark and brutal world of human trafficking and shines a light on the people involved in such operations. It's a character study of a woman who is working as a trafficker for illegal immigrants but is faced with an unbearable task which forces her to take a look at her actions.

The Smell of Petrol will receive its World Premiere at the prestigious Oldenburg International Film Festival (often called the “German Sundance”) which runs from Sept. 12-16. Amongst many cinematic highlights this year, the festival also honors Bruce Robinson with a retrospective and honors legendary actor Keith Carradine with a tribute. After this, The Smell of Petrol has also been selected for competition at the European Film Award qualifying Drama Film Festival Greece, Adana Film Festival and Jahorina Film Festival.

Produced by Dina Vickermann and Abby Mizon, the creative team behind the film also includes editor Ben Mills (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) and award winning composer Mark Ashworth (Entity).