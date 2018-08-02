ALONG CAME THE DEVIL: Teaser Exclusive

If possession and exorcism horror is your game then keep an eye out for Jason DeVan's Along Came The Devil on August 10th. Screen Anarchy has been asked to share an exclusive teaser with you. Find it and the trailer below.

After a troubled childhood, Ashley searches for a connection, and unknowingly invites in a demonic force, which leaves her loved ones fighting for her soul.

Inspired by true events, ALONG CAME THE DEVIL stars Sydney Sweeney (Hulu’s “The Handmaid's Tale," HBO’s “Sharp Objects”), Jessica Barth (Ted, Ted 2), Matt Dallas (ABC Family’s “Kyle XY,” Freeform’s “Baby Daddy”), Madison Lintz (AMC's "The Walking Dead," Amazon Studio's "Bosch"), Heather DeVan (The Girl, Mindless) and Bruce Davison (X-Men, Freeform's "The Fosters”).

An Exorcism movie for a new generation, ALONG CAME THE DEVIL was directed by Jason DeVan (Broken Souls, Mindless) who co-wrote the script with Heather DeVan (The Girl, Mindless) and Dylan Matlock (Comedy Central's "Review," Ouija House).