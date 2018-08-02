ALONG CAME THE DEVIL: Teaser Exclusive

Fantasia Coverage Top 10 Lists Indie Interviews Weird Videos Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
After a troubled childhood, Ashley searches for a connection, and unknowingly invites in a demonic force, which leaves her loved ones fighting for her soul.Inspired by true events, ALONG CAME THE DEVIL stars Sydney Sweeney (Hulu’s “The Handmaid's Tale," HBO’s “Sharp Objects”), Jessica Barth (Ted, Ted 2), Matt Dallas (ABC Family’s “Kyle XY,” Freeform’s “Baby Daddy”), Madison Lintz (AMC's "The Walking Dead," Amazon Studio's "Bosch"), Heather DeVan (The Girl, Mindless) and Bruce Davison (X-Men, Freeform's "The Fosters”).An Exorcism movie for a new generation, ALONG CAME THE DEVIL was directed by Jason DeVan (Broken Souls, Mindless) who co-wrote the script with Heather DeVan (The Girl, Mindless) and Dylan Matlock (Comedy Central's "Review," Ouija House).