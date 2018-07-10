STAR WARS IX: Lando is Back, Billy Dee Williams to Return to STAR WARS

News from the Star Wars universe is that one of the final characters left over from the original saga is set to make an appearance in the final film of the newest trilogy.

Last night THR's Heat Vision Blog reported that Billy Dee Williams will return for Episode IX and reprise his role as the swarthy Lando Calrissian.

Chatter about Williams joining the production, which is set to begin later this summer, increased in recent days when the actor bowed out of an upcoming sci-fi and pop culture convention citing a conflict with a movie schedule. Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Williams will indeed be returning to the Star Wars film franchise for the first time since 1983’s Return of the Jedi. The Lando Calrissian character made his suave debut in 1980's Empire Strikes Back.

Williams has been constantly in touch with the Star Wars franchise since the original saga. He has lent his silky smooth vocals to the cartoons and video games where Lando makes an apperance.

So what do you think on this addition? Do you think Abrams is replaying the run to Lando storyline from Empire? "The First Order is on our tail. Where can we hide?" "I know a guy".

In a saga that has been yanking out foundational characters like blocks in a Jenga tower we can only hope Lando lasts until the end of Episode IX.